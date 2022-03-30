This story will be updated.

Another Mainer has died and 291 more coronavirus cases reported across the state, health officials said Wednesday.

Wednesday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 235,584, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 235,293 on Tuesday.





Of those, 170,510 have been confirmed positive, while 65,074 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The statewide death toll stands at 2,201.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old account for the largest portion of deaths. More cases have been recorded in women and more deaths in men.

So far, 4,550 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (22,385), Aroostook (12,639), Cumberland (48,068), Franklin (5,649), Hancock (7,340), Kennebec (22,774), Knox (5,897), Lincoln (5,149), Oxford (11,211), Penobscot (27,295), Piscataquis (2,964), Sagadahoc (5,037), Somerset (9,558), Waldo (5,999), Washington (4,306) and York (39,308) counties. Information about where an additional five cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

As of Wednesday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 80,019,167 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 978,692 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.