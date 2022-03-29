This story will be updated.

Five more Mainers have died and another 454 coronavirus cases reported across the state since the weekend, health officials said Tuesday.

Tuesday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 235,293, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 234,839 on Saturday.

Of those, 170,274 have been confirmed positive, while 65,019 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

Four men and a woman have succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 2,200.

Two were from Androscoggin County, two from Aroostook County and one from Waldo County. Of those, two were 80 or older and three were in the 60s.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 2,646. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 2,546 on Monday.

The new case rate statewide Tuesday was 3.39 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 1,758.01.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old account for the largest portion of deaths. More cases have been recorded in women and more deaths in men.

So far, 4,540 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Tuesday was 33.92 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (22,372), Aroostook (12,607), Cumberland (48,034), Franklin (5,648), Hancock (7,326), Kennebec (22,730), Knox (5,882), Lincoln (5,144), Oxford (11,186), Penobscot (27,265), Piscataquis (2,960), Sagadahoc (5,032), Somerset (9,546), Waldo (5,989), Washington (4,303) and York (39,263) counties. Information about where an additional six cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

An additional 418 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours. As of Tuesday, 994,391 Mainers are fully vaccinated, or about 77.6 percent of eligible Mainers, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Tuesday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 79,995,544 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 977,688 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.