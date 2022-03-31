The air is starting to warm up. The sun is out longer. Spring is here in Maine, and we don’t have to worry about snow anymore, right?

Wrong.

We should know by now that Maine weather always has other plans in store.

But since we like to be prepared, we’ve compiled a list of past April and May snowstorms to get you excited — or dreading — about the potential for more of that powdery white stuff.

‘Freak May snowstorm’ — May 10-11, 1945

Maine was paralyzed by a freak snowstorm in May 1945 that caused almost $1 million in damages. Bangor reported 4 inches of snow, while Presque Isle reported 5 inches. Although it’s not much relative to other winter storms, the high winds and the weight of heavy snow and ice broke and uprooted power lines due to the lack of frost in the ground.

‘Snow bomb’ hits Maine — April 10, 1996

A snowstorm that one meteorologist called a “snow bomb” dropped up to 14 inches of snow in some areas. The storm brought wind gusts of up to 30 mph and caused multiple car crashes and left 15,000 Mainers without power.

Twenty-four years to the day after the “snow bomb” hit Maine, another springtime snowstorm dumped the state with snow. Towns in the Bangor area reported up to 13 inches of snow while Piscataquis County saw the most at 20 inches. Because of the wet and heavy nature of the snow — combined with strong winds gusts — power lines and trees came down overnight causing hundreds of thousands of Mainers to lose power.

Bangor, Maine — April 10, 2020 — A spring storm that dropped a foot of snow in many areas created difficulties driving and has left more than 250,000 Mainers without power. Tops of utility poles on Howard Street in Bangor broke. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

Seventy-five years after the worst May snowstorm to hit Maine, a polar vortex brought an unseasonably snowy start to that 2020’s Mother’s Day weekend. But unlike the snowstorm of 1945, areas of Maine only saw a dusting of snow — except for Carrabassett Valley with 9 inches — while other New England states reported higher accumulations.

Peter and Joanna Brown walk their dog in West Paris, Maine on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Mother’s Day weekend got off to an unseasonably snowy start in areas of the northeast thanks to the polar vortex. While most areas received just a trace of snow early Saturday, some higher elevation areas in northern New York and New England reported as much as 9 inches. Credit: Andree Kehn / Sun Journal via AP

So don’t put away those snow pants and snow boots just yet. There could be — unfortunately — another time to use them this year.

Also, should we be worried about the 10th day of the month?