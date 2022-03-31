Two people were arrested Thursday afternoon in Lincoln after police shut down a portion of Transalpine Road for several hours.

The two people — whose names have not yet been released — were arrested on burglary charges, ending the hours-long scene.

Lincoln police officers responded to a residence on Transalpine Road just before 1 p.m. Thursday after the resident’s parents called police and asked them to check on him, Lincoln police Chief J.D. Sparks said. The man’s parents told police they were concerned he was being held against his will by two people with guns.

A Lincoln police, Bangor police and Maine State Police car are parked in the driveway of a home on Transalpine Road March 31, 2022. The road was closed for several hours Thursday. Credit: Leela Stockley / BDN

Once officers arrived they found two people inside and were able to make contact with the resident, who was not home at the time but in Bangor, Sparks said.

Police subsequently closed down a portion of Transalpine Road around the residence. Residents nearby were not asked to leave their homes and there was no broader threat to the public, Sparks said.

The two people inside were arrested peacefully between 3:30 and 4 p.m., he said. An investigation is ongoing and more charges could be filed, Sparks said.