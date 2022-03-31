Community transmission rates of COVID-19 have dropped substantially in every Maine county.

Data released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday indicate that all counties have a low risk of community transmission.

This comes as the number of Mainers hospitalized with COVID-19 stayed below 100 for the last week and a half, and daily reported COVID cases have stayed below 500 for nearly a month. On Thursday, 97 Mainers were hospitalized with the virus, according to Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention data.

Of those, 16 Mainers are in critical care and another four are on ventilators.

COVID-19 cases have been steadily falling throughout the state after reaching record levels throughout December, January and early February. On Thursday, another 206 coronavirus cases were reported. The statewide death toll from the virus now stands at 2,202.