Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the high 20s to mid-30s from north to south, with cloudy skies and a chance for snow in the north and sunny skies in the south. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will report the latest COVID-19 data from the weekend by 9:30 a.m. Check out our tracker for more information.
Judge bars public access to court documents detailing Eliot Cutler’s child porn case
Justice Robert Murray approved a motion by Eliot Cutler’s defense attorney, Walter McKee, to seal the search warrant, the affidavit and the list of items seized by police when the search warrant was executed.
- Gov. Janet Mills, Sen. Angus King and Rep. Jared Golden said they were donating contributions from Cutler to charity.
- Cutler is scheduled to make either an initial appearance or, if he’s indicted by a grand jury, an arraignment on May 3 in the Hancock County courthouse.
These new high-end downtown Bangor apartments were rented before the paint was even dry
The apartments start at $1,900 a month for a one-bedroom and $2,200 for a two-bedroom.
Confusion surrounds Sanford police investigation of alleged teen sex assault
The alleged sexual assault of a 13-year-old outraged Sanford last week. But now, police are providing mixed signals on what exactly happened.
Glenburn teen who made tourniquet from shoelace to save mom will get Red Cross honor
Kristen Iarrobino slipped on a patch of ice outside her Glenburn when the coffee mug in her hand shattered and she fell on the shards, slicing her wrist.
Belfast rallies to support potato plant workers following blaze
Since last week, people have donated more than $28,000 to the fund to help the displaced workers.
Belfast potato processor meeting with town to discuss rebuilding after fire
Penobscot McCrum has not decided if it will try to rebuild in the same location on Pierce Street on the banks of the Passagassawakeag River.
Orono and Old Town firefighters are working shorter weeks under new union contracts
The reduction is part of an effort to create better work-life balance for first responders and attract new firefighters to the field.
Climate change symphony that premiered 2 years late will live on in Bangor children’s museum exhibit
“The Warming Sea,” a composition about global warming, will be used as a way to explain what scientists know about climate change.
Backyard tree tappers came out in droves for Maine Maple Sunday following COVID hiatus
Thousands of people visited maple sugaring operations across the state over the weekend to take tours, learn how syrup is made and sample treats.
For these Mainers, golf has become a year-round sport
A hearty group of golfers have played at least once a month at the Bucksport Golf Club — even in the dead of winter.
