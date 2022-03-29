Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the high 20s to mid-30s from north to south, with cloudy skies and a chance for snow in the north and sunny skies in the south. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Justice Robert Murray approved a motion by Eliot Cutler’s defense attorney, Walter McKee, to seal the search warrant, the affidavit and the list of items seized by police when the search warrant was executed.





The apartments start at $1,900 a month for a one-bedroom and $2,200 for a two-bedroom.

The alleged sexual assault of a 13-year-old outraged Sanford last week. But now, police are providing mixed signals on what exactly happened.

Kristen Iarrobino slipped on a patch of ice outside her Glenburn when the coffee mug in her hand shattered and she fell on the shards, slicing her wrist.

Since last week, people have donated more than $28,000 to the fund to help the displaced workers.

Penobscot McCrum has not decided if it will try to rebuild in the same location on Pierce Street on the banks of the Passagassawakeag River.

The reduction is part of an effort to create better work-life balance for first responders and attract new firefighters to the field.

“The Warming Sea,” a composition about global warming, will be used as a way to explain what scientists know about climate change.

Thousands of people visited maple sugaring operations across the state over the weekend to take tours, learn how syrup is made and sample treats.

A hearty group of golfers have played at least once a month at the Bucksport Golf Club — even in the dead of winter.

