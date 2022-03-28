Rep. Ted Kryzak, who represented the towns of Acton, Shapleigh and Lebanon in York County, died on Saturday at age 66.

Kryzak, a Republican, was first elected in 2018, having previously served as a selectman in the town of Acton. He served on the Legislature’s tax committee, as well as the decennial apportionment commission last fall.

His death was announced Monday by House leadership, though no cause of death was provided. House Minority Leader Kathleen Dillingham, R-Oxford, said in a statement that Kryzak was a “joy to work with.”





“He certainly brought the work ethic straight from operating an 180-acre working farm to his work in Augusta,” Dillingham said.

House Speaker Ryan Fecteau, D-Biddeford, noted Kryzak’s efforts to distribute food locally, as well as his focus on career and technical education.

“Ted loved representing his constituents and was very proud of being from Acton. We will miss him,” Fecteau said.

He is the third state representative to die this year, following Rep. Donna Doore of Augusta, who passed away after a battle with cancer in January, and Rep. John Tuttle of Sanford, who also died in January.