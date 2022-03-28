If you are concerned about a child being neglected or abused, call Maine’s 24-hour hotline at 800-452-1999 or 711 to speak with a child protective specialist. Calls may be made anonymously. For more information, visit this link.

ELLSWORTH, Maine — A two-time gubernatorial candidate accused of possessing child pornography will make his first appearance in court in May.

Eliot Cutler is scheduled to make either an initial appearance or, if he’s indicted by a grand jury, an arraignment on May 3 in the Hancock County courthouse, officials said Monday.





Eliot Cutler Credit: Courtesy of Hancock County Jail

Cutler, 75, was arrested on Friday at home in Brooklin and was released from jail the following day. He’s currently charged with four counts of possession of sexually explicit material of a child under 12.

His lawyer had no comment Monday other than to confirm the court date.

Cutler is an environmental lawyer who has long been involved in politics, working for Sen. Edmund Muskie and President Jimmy Carter.

The Bangor native ran for governor as an independent in 2010 and 2014, using his personal wealth to fund the campaigns. Both elections were won by Republican Paul LePage.