A 37-year-old man died Sunday night after a crash on Chebeague Island.

The man, whose identity is being withheld pending family notification, was driving a 1994 Buick Roadmaster slowly on South Road, near the Ridge Road intersection, about 7:52 p.m. when he left the north side of the road and went into a ditch, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The man died at the scene, the sheriff’s office said Monday morning.





The crash remains under investigation.

Chebeague Island is off the coast of Portland.