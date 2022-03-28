A more than $60 million project to rebuild a bridge that serves as a key entry way into Maine is wrapping up ahead of schedule.

The Maine Department of Transportation said it plans to complete construction on the Piscataqua River Bridge two months ahead of time. The work should be finished by the end of March, the department said.

The state said the project goal is to make safety and mobility improvements. It said the work should preserve the bridge for another half century.





The bridge is at the border of Maine and New Hampshire. Officials said lower than typical traffic volumes during the COVID-19 pandemic allowed for a more swift completion.