Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the 30s with a chance for snow or a wintry mix throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Two more Mainers have died and another 191 COVID-19 cases reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,190. Check out our tracker for more information.

On Wednesday, Moderna said that initial data show that its low-dose COVID-19 shot is effective in children under the age of 6, and could offer long-awaited relief for parents.





Now living in Croatia, Brian Milakovsky, his wife and young daughter yearn to return to Ukraine — if that will even be possible.

ALSO: A month in and Ukraine fights on, making Moscow pay a high price

The fire at Penobscot McCrum broke out about 2 a.m. Thursday.

The fire broke out in the apartment complex on Mechanic Street around 9:15 a.m. and filled the downtown with thick black smoke.

Fort Kent Police Chief Michael DeLena described the circumstances of Ethan Townsend’s death as a “tragic skiing accident.”

With optimistic descriptions such as “needs finishing touches,” there are about 30 homes listed for sale under $50,000 across the state.

Beer and wine is commonly served at these venues, but under current law, they need to seek new permits for each event if they want to sell spirits.

If you’re in the mood for a negroni or a Pabst Blue Ribbon tall boy served with a side of castelvetrano olives, this bar has the vibe you’re looking for.

The avian influenza first identified in a small flock in Knox County in February has the state on high alert.

In 1999, Madeleine Albright said she had long felt a kinship with Maine due to her connection with legendary U.S. Sen. Edmund S. Muskie.

ALSO: Madeleine Albright, 1st female US secretary of state, has died

George Loder claims that he was demoted after telling his bosses that a state police division was illegally collecting and maintaining data.

If the initiative is enacted, it would extend municipal voting rights to around 1,300 noncitizen and undocumented immigrant residents.

UMaine has finished either last or next-to-last among America East schools in team offense each of the last five years.

UMaine, which is currently 2-19, will have to make it through six more non-conference games leading up to the league opener.

In other Maine news …

Search warrants executed at 2 houses owned by Eliot Cutler

UMaine football will play conference newcomers Hampton and Monmouth this fall

Baileyville woman pleads guilty in deal with prosecutors in crooked cop case

Firefighters close Main Street to traffic in downtown Bangor

A tiny Maine town expands ATV access to all public roads despite citizens’ opposition

Washington County man honored as 2021 Maine Warden of the Year

Maine Senate approves student loan relief for home buyers

Newly crowned Miss Maine USA and Miss Maine Teen USA are from the Bangor area

Man allegedly set fires at 4 Bangor businesses

BIW drafters union approves new contract with wage gains