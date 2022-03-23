A Bangor man has been accused of setting at least four fires at Bangor businesses since mid-November.

Christopher Hussey, 49, is charged with arson, a Class A crime, and failing to control a dangerous fire, a Class D crime, according to the Penobscot County district attorney’s office.

Hussey allegedly set fires at a Bangor Savings Bank branch, Acadia Federal Credit Union on Broadway, the Union Street Laundry and city-owned property near Northeast Cardiology, which is located off Maine Avenue near Bangor International Airport between Nov. 15 and Tuesday.

None of the fires appear to have caused substantial damage.

He was arrested Tuesday after a campfire he started on city property got out of control, District Attorney Marianne Lynch said Wednesday. He was taken to the Penobscot County Jail.

Hussey is expected to make his first court appearance on the charges at 1 p.m. Wednesday remotely before a judge at the Penobscot Judicial Center.

If convicted of arson, Hussey faces up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000. On the other charge, he faces up to a year in prison and a fine of up to $2,000. He also could be ordered to pay restitution if convicted.