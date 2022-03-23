This story will be updated.

FORT KENT, Maine — A 12-year-old boy died Wednesday while skiing with his classmates at Lonesome Pine Trails in Fort Kent.

Ethan Townsend, a seventh-grade student at Valley Rivers Middle School, was attending a Winter Wellness Day for the school at the ski hill at the time.

“This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school, especially our students,” Superintendent Ben Sirois wrote in a letter addressed to parents and students.

He did not give details about the death.

In response to the tragedy, the school has made a crisis intervention team available to support students, parents and school personnel. The administration is saddened by the loss to the school community and will do everything they can to help students and parents, Sirois said.

“This tragedy is a shock to the entire MSAD27 school community,” Sirois said. “We are very saddened for the family, friends, and school staff. We offer our deepest condolences to the family and will keep them in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”