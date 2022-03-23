Firefighters closed Main Street in downtown Bangor to traffic for less than an hour early Monday afternoon following a fire alarm triggered by food on an apartment stove.

Firefighters brought out a hose and closed down the road as a precaution, Deputy Fire Chief Chandler Corriveau said.

The road was closed between Hammond and Union streets until just after 2 p.m.

Fire alarms were set off inside 65 Main St., which houses Antique Marketplace on the bottom level, as a result of food on a stove in an adjacent building, Corriveau said.

“It was a very, very, very small fire,” he said. “This is a very large building, and even a small fire can turn bad in a hurry.”

No one was injured and there was no property damage, Corriveau said.

Correction: An earlier version of this story said the fire happened on the wrong day of the week.