Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the low 30s to the high 40s from north to south, with cloudy skies to the north and sunshine to the south and a chance for isolated showers. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Three more Mainers have died and another 159 COVID-19 cases were reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll stands at 2,183 as of Saturday morning. Check out our tracker for more information.
On Saturday, the number of Mainers hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped to 94, the first time since last August that hospitalizations numbers dropped below 100.
Portland’s State Theater announced that it would not be requiring masking or proof of vaccination starting April 1, but would allow individual performers to request masking and vaccine proof.
The University of Maine System on Friday announced it would be keeping its mask mandate until the end of the month, but would revisit the guidance on April 1.
Fry oil and shovel shafts among inflation headaches for Maine small businesses
Inflation is adding to the stresses already felt by all types of Maine small businesses.
Maine’s expanded outdoor dining is here to stay
Many Maine communities allowed restaurants to sprawl onto sidewalks, streets and parking spaces during the pandemic. Now, communities are looking to keep the changes.
Popular downtown Ellsworth cafe reopening this week in a new location
Flexit Cafe, which debuted in 2015, will reopen in the former J&B Atlantic store on Main Street.
Aggressive invasive plant found for the 1st time in Hancock County
The extent of the milfoil infestation in Alamoosook is unknown but officials are working to root out the plant before it gets a firm hold.
There’s a new plan to tackle The County’s severe lack of lawyers
At 45 years old, Toby Jandreau is one of the youngest practicing lawyers in Aroostook County.
Orono couple sues mortgage holder that’s been accused of predatory lending throughout US
The mortgage holder allegedly failed to pay property taxes and illegally raised payments on their home in Orono.
A Bangor woman has collected more than 16,000 pounds of medical supplies for Ukraine
When Amy Bryson heard Russia had invaded Ukraine, she felt helpless. Collecting medical supplies was her way of helping out.
A new Bangor program has already matched 500 mentors with students looking for role models
Bangor’s four-year graduation rate last spring was 82 percent, four percent lower than the state’s as a whole. Superintendent James Tager hopes mentors can help.
Maine’s landfill is meant for in-state waste. How Massachusetts and NH are filling it up.
Juniper Ridge Landfill is meant for in-state waste, however, neighboring states Massachusetts and New Hampshire are filing it up.
He grew up an Iraqi refugee. Now he is raising money for young writers across Maine.
Khalil Kilani is one of several Mainers taking part in Portland-based The Telling Room’s Show and Tell show that will premiere online on April 6.
Maine man recorded by jail while on phone with lawyer won’t get new trial
While at Somerset County Jail, more than 70 confidential calls between Steven Clarke and his attorneys were recorded by the facility.
How Stephen King’s love of baseball helped generations of young Bangor athletes
Nothing sums up Bangor’s most famous resident’s love of the game better than the ways in which Stephen and Tabitha King have supported it locally.
How do you have fun during Maine’s mud season?
Things are melting, and that means mud season will soon be upon us. But that doesn’t mean you can’t have fun.
No yard? No problem. How Mainers grow gardens in small spaces.
If you want to start a garden this spring, but don’t have much space, don’t worry. We have tips to help you make the most of a small space.
In other Maine news …
Porcupine to blame for 9-car pile up that shut down I-95 North in Bangor
Evidence of a rare tick-borne virus found in Maine deer
10-time Can-Am champion Martin Massicotte completes Iditarod
Italian eatery that reopened in downtown Bangor in 2019 is for sale
Wayne Harvey leaves Bangor sports talk show for 9-to-5 job
Mass. man accused of buying Maine hares to sell to beagle clubs
Friday death in Bangor considered suspicious
Belfast mourns World War II veteran who was ‘everyone’s best friend’
Overachieving UMaine women’s basketball team set up well for next season