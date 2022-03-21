Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the low 30s to the high 40s from north to south, with cloudy skies to the north and sunshine to the south and a chance for isolated showers. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Three more Mainers have died and another 159 COVID-19 cases were reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll stands at 2,183 as of Saturday morning. Check out our tracker for more information.

On Saturday, the number of Mainers hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped to 94, the first time since last August that hospitalizations numbers dropped below 100.





Portland’s State Theater announced that it would not be requiring masking or proof of vaccination starting April 1, but would allow individual performers to request masking and vaccine proof.

The University of Maine System on Friday announced it would be keeping its mask mandate until the end of the month, but would revisit the guidance on April 1.

Inflation is adding to the stresses already felt by all types of Maine small businesses.

Many Maine communities allowed restaurants to sprawl onto sidewalks, streets and parking spaces during the pandemic. Now, communities are looking to keep the changes.

Flexit Cafe, which debuted in 2015, will reopen in the former J&B Atlantic store on Main Street.

The extent of the milfoil infestation in Alamoosook is unknown but officials are working to root out the plant before it gets a firm hold.

At 45 years old, Toby Jandreau is one of the youngest practicing lawyers in Aroostook County.

The mortgage holder allegedly failed to pay property taxes and illegally raised payments on their home in Orono.

When Amy Bryson heard Russia had invaded Ukraine, she felt helpless. Collecting medical supplies was her way of helping out.

Bangor’s four-year graduation rate last spring was 82 percent, four percent lower than the state’s as a whole. Superintendent James Tager hopes mentors can help.

Juniper Ridge Landfill is meant for in-state waste, however, neighboring states Massachusetts and New Hampshire are filing it up.

Khalil Kilani is one of several Mainers taking part in Portland-based The Telling Room’s Show and Tell show that will premiere online on April 6.

While at Somerset County Jail, more than 70 confidential calls between Steven Clarke and his attorneys were recorded by the facility.

Nothing sums up Bangor’s most famous resident’s love of the game better than the ways in which Stephen and Tabitha King have supported it locally.

Things are melting, and that means mud season will soon be upon us. But that doesn’t mean you can’t have fun.

If you want to start a garden this spring, but don’t have much space, don’t worry. We have tips to help you make the most of a small space.

