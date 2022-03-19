Wayne Harvey said it will be nice going to work without having to put his car’s headlights on.

The longtime broadcaster hosted his 621st and last The Morning Line sports radio talk show on The Ticket 92.9-FM of Bangor on Friday morning. He is taking a human resources job at Northern Light Health. It will be a 9-to-5 role unlike The Morning Line, which airs from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.

“It was strictly my choice,” said the 48-year-old Harvey. “I had a desire to have a better work-life balance. I wanted to work a more traditional shift instead of getting up at 3 a.m.

“I have been working early mornings since 2008,” added Harvey referring to his gig as an early-morning news anchor at WABI-TV Channel 5 in Bangor prior to starting The Morning Line in August of 2019.

Harvey began his broadcasting career in 1993 when he was hired by Kiss 94.5-FM of Bangor to do Maine high school basketball tournament updates. He has done play-by-play announcing for college and high school games throughout his career and said he is interested in still doing games from time to time if his schedule permits.

Harvey has also been the announcer for harness racing at Bass Park in Bangor but he stepped down from that position last year after 22 seasons. He is also a high school soccer referee and would like to continue to do that if he can fit into his schedule.

Harvey said he was proud of what The Morning Line has accomplished during its time on the air.

“It’s in a good spot right now,” he said.

Jim Churchill, who is the brand manager and one of the hosts of The Drive sports talk show from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on The Ticket, said the current staff will be sharing the hosting duties in Harvey’s absence and they will interview candidates for the job.

“I hope to have an announcement within 7-10 days.” said Churchill.

Greg Hirsch, who co-hosted with Harvey two days a week since the show’s inception, said Harvey will be missed.

“He was the life of the show,” Hirsch said. “He was so much fun to work with.”