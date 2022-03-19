This story will be updated.

Three more deaths and another 159 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, Maine health officials said Friday.

Saturday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 233,696, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 233,537 on Friday.





Of those, 169,137 have been confirmed positive, while 64,559 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

Three new deaths were reported Saturday, leaving the statewide death toll at 2,182.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 2,976. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s down from 3,264 on Friday.

The new case rate statewide Saturday was 1.19 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 1,746.08.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old account for the largest portion of deaths. More cases have been recorded in women and more deaths in men.

So far, 4,490 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Saturday was 33.55 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (22,308), Aroostook (12,497), Cumberland (47,813), Franklin (5,621), Hancock (7,298), Kennebec (22,547), Knox (5,820), Lincoln (5,110), Oxford (11,098), Penobscot (27,021), Piscataquis (2,946), Sagadahoc (4,950), Somerset (9,438), Waldo (5,939), Washington (4,251) and York (39,029) counties. Information about where an additional 10 cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

As of Saturday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 79,717,247 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 970,806 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.