Another 300 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, Maine health officials said Friday.

Friday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 233,537, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 233,237 on Thursday.

Of those, 168,993 have been confirmed positive, while 64,544 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.





No new deaths were reported Friday, leaving the statewide death toll at 2,179.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 3,264. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s down from 3,962 on Thursday.

The new case rate statewide Friday was 2.24 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 1,744.89.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old account for the largest portion of deaths. More cases have been recorded in women and more deaths in men.

So far, 4,482 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Of those, 107 are currently hospitalized, with 22 in critical care and seven on a ventilator. Overall, 65 out of 351 critical care beds and 267 out of 328 ventilators are available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Friday was 33.49 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (22,316), Aroostook (12,485), Cumberland (47,791), Franklin (5,621), Hancock (7,299), Kennebec (22,511), Knox (5,815), Lincoln (5,111), Oxford (11,083), Penobscot (26,992), Piscataquis (2,945), Sagadahoc (4,947), Somerset (9,432), Waldo (5,932), Washington (4,246) and York (39,007) counties. Information about where an additional nine cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

An additional 527 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours. As of Friday, 992,173 Mainers are fully vaccinated, or about 77.5 percent of eligible Mainers, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Friday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 79,684,537 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 970,072 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.