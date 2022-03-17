Twelve more Mainers have died and another 284 coronavirus cases reported across the state, Maine health officials said Thursday.

Thursday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 233,237, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 232,953 on Wednesday.

Of those, 168,812 have been confirmed positive, while 64,4245 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

Seven men and five women have succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 2,179.

One was from Androscoggin County, one from Aroostook County, three from Cumberland County, one from Kennebec County, one from Knox County, one from Oxford County, one from Sagadahoc County, one from Waldo County and two from York County.

Of those, seven were 80 or older, one was in their 70s, three in their 60s and one in their 20s.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 3,962. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s down from 4,712 on Wednesday.

The new case rate statewide Thursday was 2.12 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 1,742.65.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old account for the largest portion of deaths. More cases have been recorded in women and more deaths in men.

So far, 4,475 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Of those, 111 are currently hospitalized, with 22 in critical care and seven on a ventilator. Overall, 81 out of 367 critical care beds and 259 out of 328 ventilators are available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Thursday was 33.44 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (22,303), Aroostook (12,444), Cumberland (47,757), Franklin (5,613), Hancock (7.187), Kennebec (22,478), Knox (5,799), Lincoln (5,108), Oxford (11,066), Penobscot (27,034), Piscataquis (2,938), Sagadahoc (4,946), Somerset (9,415), Waldo (5,925), Washington (4,246) and York (38,967) counties. Information about where an additional 11 cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

An additional 440 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours. As of Thursday, 991,919 Mainers are fully vaccinated, or about 77.5 percent of eligible Mainers, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Thursday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 79,632,049 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 968,343 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.