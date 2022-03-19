The number of Mainers hospitalized with COVID-19 reached the lowest figure in seven months on Saturday.

Ninety-four Mainers were hospitalized with the virus on Saturday, while the number of people in critical care dropped to 19 and the number of people on ventilators reached 7, according to data from the Maine Center for Disease Control.

The last time the number of people hospitalized was below 100 came on Aug. 20, 2021, when 88 people were hospitalized with the virus.





This comes as cases have been steadily declining in Maine, with fewer than 500 cases reported daily since March 9.

On Saturday another 159 virus cases, and three deaths, were reported by the Maine CDC.

This comes as all but one of Maine’s counties — Aroostook County — are considered to have moderate to low community transmission rates, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. The County is still considered to have a high risk of community transmission.