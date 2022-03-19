Registered nurse Scott McGieson looks at records in the acute care unit of Harborview Medical Center in Seattle as Kevin Barrett, in quarantine after his former hospital roommate tested positive for COVID-19, sits in bed as he recovers from an injury on Friday. Credit: Elaine Thompson / AP

The number of Mainers hospitalized with COVID-19 reached the lowest figure in seven months on Saturday.

Ninety-four Mainers were hospitalized with the virus on Saturday, while the number of people in critical care dropped to 19 and the number of people on ventilators reached 7, according to data from the Maine Center for Disease Control.

The last time the number of people hospitalized was below 100 came on Aug. 20, 2021, when 88 people were hospitalized with the virus.

This comes as cases have been steadily declining in Maine, with fewer than 500 cases reported daily since March 9.

On Saturday another 159 virus cases, and three deaths, were reported by the Maine CDC.

This comes as all but one of Maine’s counties — Aroostook County — are considered to have moderate to low community transmission rates, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. The County is still considered to have a high risk of community transmission.

Leela Stockley

Leela Stockley is an alumna of the University of Maine. She was raised in northern Maine, and loves her cat Wesley and staying active in the Maine outdoors.