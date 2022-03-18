The University of Maine System will continue to require people to wear masks indoors through April 1 as the system plans to assess the requirement in the coming weeks.

While students across the system have been on spring break this week, they will have to return to their campuses Monday wearing masks regardless of vaccination status, the system said Friday.

The system plans to release updated masking guidance by April 1, which could include easing the requirement if COVID-19 continues to trend downward.



