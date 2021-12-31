Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the mid to high 30s, with partly cloudy skies from north to south. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Fifteen more Mainers have died and another 1,091 COVID-19 cases were reported by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday. The statewide death toll now stands at 1,525. Check out our tracker for more information.

The number of children hospitalized with the coronavirus has risen sharply, and U.S. health officials said on Thursday that over the last week, approximately 334 children under the age of 17 were admitted to hospitals with the coronavirus.





Health officials said Thursday that at-home tests are able to detect whether a person has contracted the omicron variant, as cases continue to rise across the nation.

The carpet-like material is highly flammable, and the risk of fire has been cited as a top concern.

Cleanup of contaminated Brooksville mine will get funding boost from infrastructure bill The cleanup effort for the Brooksville mine has been granted $1 billion from the infrastructure bill signed into law in November.

Nationwide, school districts are suing McKinsey & Company, which gave sales advice to drugmakers, including OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, Johnson & Johnson and other drug companies, that sped up the distribution of addictive painkillers.

Many Hancock County towns have not yet approved recreational sales, slowing plans to open local shops.

In other Maine news…

Washington County woman accused of killing Eastport man

3 teens accused of setting fire to former Lewiston lumber company

Man accused of pointing gun at another driver in fit of road rage in Brunswick

Bangor Bed Bath and Beyond and Comfort Inn robbed

Janet Mills calls lobstering restrictions ‘misguided’ as state prepares to intervene

New Jersey woman who jumped off Bar Harbor boat on a dare will pay $800 fine

Abbie Quinn posts double-double as Bangor girls cruise past Windham

14-year-old charged in deadly Lewiston apartment fire found not competent for trial