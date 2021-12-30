The Bed Bath and Beyond and Comfort Inn in Bangor were robbed on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning, respectively.

At approximately 6:15 p.m., an unidentified man wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, shorts, sunglasses and sneakers allegedly threatened a clerk at the Bed Bath and Beyond located at 496 Stillwater Avenue, according to Lt. Tim Cotton of the Bangor Police Department.

The man then demanded cash from the clerk, and left the store with an unspecified amount of cash, Cotton said.





At approximately 12:05 a.m. on Thursday, a man fitting the same physical description reportedly threatened a clerk at the Comfort Inn located at 10 Bangor Mall Boulevard.

The clerk denied the man access to cash, and the man allegedly punched the clerk in the face. The clerk was able to restrain the assailant, according to Cotton.

The clerk allegedly told the man that he would be released from the restraint if he left, which the assailant agreed to. The man then left the Comfort Inn without acquiring any money.

The Bangor Police Department is investigating the robbery, and anyone with information can contact the department at 207-947-7384.