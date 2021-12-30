A Washington County woman has been accused of killing a man from Eastport on Sunday night.

At approximately 8:52 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Pleasant Point Police Department responded to a call that a man had been shot at 47 Tranquility Lane in Perry, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Jason Aubuchon, 50, of Eastport, was transported to Calais Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Moss said.





After an autopsy performed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta on Monday, Aubuchon’s death was ruled a homicide.

An investigation by the Maine State Police led to the arrest of Danielle Wheeler, 40, of Perry, on Thursday in connection with Aubuchon’s death, according to Moss.

Wheeler is being held at the Washington County Jail, and a court date has not yet been set.