A Brunswick man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly pointed a gun at another driver in a fit of road rage.

Richard Hamlin, 26, was charged with terrorizing, a Class D crime, according to the Brunswick Police Department.

Hamlin allegedly began following another car on Pleasant Street in Brunswick about 11:20 a.m. after an “altercation” with that driver.

At one point, he passed the other car, slowed down and pointed a gun at the driver, Brunswick police said Thursday.

After the other driver called the police, Hamlin was found moments later on Maine Street, near College Street. A gun was found in his car.

A female passenger who was riding with him was released with no charges, police said.

Hamlin posted bail, and was scheduled to appear in West Bath District Court on March 8.

Additional charges may be forthcoming, according to police.