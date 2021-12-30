Three teenagers were arrested this week after they allegedly set fire to buildings that once housed a Lewiston lumber company.

The 13-, 14- and 15-year-olds have been charged with arson, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The teens allegedly started fires Tuesday evening at the former Pineland Lumber Co. on Avon Street.

The fire heavily damaged one building at the site, while a smaller second fire was found inside an adjacent building, Moss said Thursday.

The buildings were abandoned.

The teens have been released into their parents’ custody.