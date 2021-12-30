This story will be updated.

Fifteen more Mainers have died and another 1,091 coronavirus cases were reported across the state, Maine health officials said Thursday.

Thursday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 145,629, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 144,538 on Wednesday.





Of those, 105,175 have been confirmed positive, while 40,454 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

Ten men and five women have succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,525.

Two were from Aroostook County, two from Cumberland County, two from Franklin County, three from Oxford County, two from Penobscot County, one from Somerset County and three from York County.

Of those, five were 80 or older, seven were in their 70s, two in their 50s and one in their 40s.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 11,459. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s down from 11,654 on Wednesday.

The new case rate statewide Thursday was 8.15 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 1,088.08.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 729, down from 733.1 the day before, down from 909.1 a week ago and up from 398.6 a month ago.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases have been recorded in women and more deaths in men.

So far, 3,414 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Thursday was 25.51 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (15,358), Aroostook (7,428), Cumberland (28,016), Franklin (3,747), Hancock (4,443), Kennebec (14,384), Knox (3,121), Lincoln (2,837), Oxford (7,644), Penobscot (17,360), Piscataquis (2,005), Sagadahoc (2,987), Somerset (6,440), Waldo (3,576), Washington (2,785) and York (23,677) counties. Information about where an additional case was reported wasn’t immediately available.

An additional 3,921 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours. As of Thursday, 957,478 Mainers are fully vaccinated, or about 74.7 percent of eligible Mainers, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Thursday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 53,663,256 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 822,920 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.