This story will be updated.

Eighteen more Mainers have died and another 1,325 coronavirus cases were reported across the state, Maine health officials said Wednesday.

Wednesday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 144,538, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 143,213 on Tuesday.

Of those, 104,324 have been confirmed positive, while 40,214 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The statewide death toll stands at 1,510.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases have been recorded in women and more deaths in men.

So far, 3,405 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (15,282), Aroostook (7,189), Cumberland (27,868), Franklin (3,733), Hancock (4,373), Kennebec (14,243), Knox (3,077), Lincoln (2,783), Oxford (7,575), Penobscot (17,200), Piscataquis (2,002), Sagadahoc (2,969), Somerset (6,399), Waldo (3,544), Washington (2,781) and York (23,517) counties. Information about where an additional three cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

As of Wednesday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 53,174,989 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 820,929 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.