Seventeen more Mainers have died and another 1,433 coronavirus cases were reported across the state since Christmas Eve, Maine health officials said Tuesday.

Tuesday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 143,213, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 141,780 on Friday.





Of those, 103,256 have been confirmed positive, while 39,957 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

Eleven men and six women have succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,492.

Two were from Aroostook County, three from Cumberland County, one from Franklin County, three from Kennebec County, two from Oxford County, three from Penobscot County, two from Piscataquis County and one from York County.

Of those, three were 80 or older, four were in their 70s, six in their 60s, three in their 50s and one in their 30s.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 11,833. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 11,793 on Monday.

The new case rate statewide Tuesday was 10.63 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 1,070.03.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 752.3, down from 769.6 the day before, down from 939.3 a week ago and up from 413.9 a month ago.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases have been recorded in women and more deaths in men.

So far, 3,393 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Tuesday was 25.35 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (15,196), Aroostook (7,101), Cumberland (27,681), Franklin (3,648), Hancock (4,304), Kennebec (14,116), Knox (3,020), Lincoln (2,739), Oxford (7,500), Penobscot (17,081), Piscataquis (1,974), Sagadahoc (2,932), Somerset (6,339), Waldo (3,490), Washington (2,740) and York (23,346) counties. Information about where an additional six cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

An additional 3,190 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours. As of Tuesday, 955,549 Mainers are fully vaccinated, or about 74.6 percent of eligible Mainers, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Tuesday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 52,794,843 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 818,371 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.