Eighteen more Mainers have died and another 1,325 coronavirus cases were reported on Wednesday, according to Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The death toll now stands at 1,510. Check out our tracker for more information.

Lewiston’s Bates College has announced new precautions for next semester— starting with remote classes — to keep the campus open amid a wave of COVID-19 infections.





The restaurant group Big Tree Hospitality launched a petition drive with other restaurants asking the Portland City Council to consider a vaccine mandate for certain indoor spaces, including restaurants, as COVID-19 cases spike again.

While public health experts are nearly unanimous that at-home tests are key to fighting the coronavirus’ spread, they’re also part of the reason for the undercount.

The returns would have signaled that the virus was being managed successfully.

PLUS: New omicron variant leaves employers uncertain about bringing back office workers despite vaccines

Those stories might not have been the loudest, but they are the ones that made us smile — and sometimes even shed a tear.

The direct shipping model seems to be a hit with customers who want to have Maine lobsters for their special occasion but don’t live in Vacationland.

Most midcoast Maine towns do not charge for the use of public parking despite the influx of summer tourists. But that could be changing.

The ferry pier is roughly the same size as the proposed private pier, and that’s one of the things that has struck Lincolnville resident John Pincince as out of proportion.

While many Maine wildlife sightings involving white or mostly white animals and birds are a treat, this squirrel appears to be special.

It would have been easy for Lynden Breen to play for the team he idolized growing up. But he chose UMaine.

