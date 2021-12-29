Lewiston’s Bates College has announced several additional precautions for next semester— starting with remote classes — to keep the campus open amid a wave of COVID-19 infections.

In a message to students on Wednesday, Vice President of Campus Life Joshua McIntosh said that the school planned to hold remote classes for three days in order to perform baseline testing for students who are due back on campus in mid-January.

The college will also continue to require masking in nearly all indoor locations, and the school will initially only offer “grab-and-go” food options.





Bates is also one of several colleges in the state requiring all eligible students to receive booster shots. The college says it plans to return to in-person classes early in the semester, “as soon as conditions on campus permit.”

