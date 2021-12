PORTLAND — Three people were taken to the hospital after being exposed to carbon monoxide at Wayside Food Bank in Portland.

The carbon monoxide exposure was reported around 1:25 p.m. at Wayside Food Bank on Walton Street.

When crews arrived, the leak was found due to a fork lift operating inside the building.





Three employees were taken to area hospitals. They have all been treated and released.

There is no word on if Wayside Food Bank will be closed.