A group of property developers from Florida have purchased the Charles Inn in downtown Bangor, and said they plan a major renovation of the historic hotel beginning in 2022.

Francisco Arango, Leah Lawyer, Patrick Truhlar and Gabriella Truhlar purchased the building on Dec. 13, through their ​​Orlando, Florida-based company, TPHBME1, LLC. Details about a sale price were not available on Wednesday.

The 1873-built property, located at 20 Broad St., just off West Market Square, has served as a hotel for many decades. Arango said the group plans to begin renovations on the hotel next year.

“We definitely think we can make it a great benefit for the people of the community,” Arango said Wednesday.

The Charles Inn was most recently owned by Allan and Leeanne Hewey of Brewer, who purchased it in 2015 from longtime owner Connie Boivin. The Heweys also owned the Vacationland Inn in Brewer, which they also sold in May of this year.

In 2015, the Travel Channel show “Hotel Impossible” did an episode about the Charles Inn, in which the crew renovated a room. The Heweys later renovated much of the rest of the hotel, outfitting several rooms with Maine themes.

West Market Square Artisan Coffeehouse, a coffee shop located in the same building as the Charles Inn, will not be affected by the sale.

Arango and Truhlar also recently purchased the Lantern House Motel in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, according to the Berkshire Edge.