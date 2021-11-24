Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s to low 40s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Twenty-eight more Mainers have died and another 1,091 coronavirus cases reported across the state since Saturday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll now stands at 1,300.

Unvaccinated Mainers continue to drive record-high COVID-19 hospitalizations, with 298 patients as of Tuesday.

The spike in hospitalizations continues to strain Maine’s health care workforce, and on Tuesday, Central Maine Healthcare’s three hospitals were pushed to capacity.

At the Portsmouth Naval Yard, officials say that nearly 2,000 employees remain unvaccinated against the virus, which could leave the Navy with a potential shortage of skilled employees.

Maine is entering the holiday season amid an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases, a challenge for both the state and for families safely trying to reunite with loved ones.

Many schools will require their athletes and spectators to wear masks at all times indoors, while others are also instituting crowd capacity restrictions and other safety measures.

The timeline raises questions about why the guard allowed the subject of a substantiated sexual assault allegation to keep working around other soldiers — and continued to do so after a second woman complained about his behavior.

The decision will make it all but impossible for the utility to meet its 2023 target to complete the project.

Many ferocious creatures are said to lurk in the Maine woods, including the Sidehill Gouger, the Loup Garou and the Tote Road Shagamaw.

Gwendolyn Clark accused the school board of violating her First Amendment rights when she was prevented from questioning the board about whether it previously had met in secret.

The town will make recommendations to a federal board that will ultimately decide on the changes.

To help Mainers understand how the state’s portal works, the Bangor Daily News asked readers what questions they have about the marketplace and put them to experts during a Monday forum.

Planned Parenthood of Northern New England is seeing out-of-state patients seeking abortions here and anticipating more ahead of U.S. Supreme Court rulings that could erode Roe v. Wade.

Maine’s renewed focus on promoting its oysters, coupled with the general love for local cooking, is likely driving the demand.

One-Pie originally was made at the Medomak Canning Co. in Waldoboro and still lists West Paris on its label as its distribution site.

In other Maine news …

Hunters warned to throw away meat after detection of ‘forever chemicals’ in Fairfield deer

Commercial traffic banned from traveling over aging Brunswick-Topsham bridge

Maine supreme court admonishes judge for not outlining reasons in divorce dispute over vaccinations

Penobscot Theatre offers up hope in its 1st production after 20 months of darkness onstage

Former cop, real-life ‘ghostbuster’ says he exorcised Maine doctor pushed around by spirit

Maine man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 New Year’s Day double slaying

Husson basketball team’s star player out for season with knee injury

Ellsworth won’t allow the city assessor to demand 600 out-of-town leases from Walmart