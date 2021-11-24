Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s to low 40s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Twenty-eight more Mainers have died and another 1,091 coronavirus cases reported across the state since Saturday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll now stands at 1,300.
Unvaccinated Mainers continue to drive record-high COVID-19 hospitalizations, with 298 patients as of Tuesday.
The spike in hospitalizations continues to strain Maine’s health care workforce, and on Tuesday, Central Maine Healthcare’s three hospitals were pushed to capacity.
At the Portsmouth Naval Yard, officials say that nearly 2,000 employees remain unvaccinated against the virus, which could leave the Navy with a potential shortage of skilled employees.
How to stay safe in Maine this holiday season despite record COVID-19 cases
Maine is entering the holiday season amid an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases, a challenge for both the state and for families safely trying to reunite with loved ones.
Athletes will be required to wear masks indoors this winter at most Maine high schools
Many schools will require their athletes and spectators to wear masks at all times indoors, while others are also instituting crowd capacity restrictions and other safety measures.
The military said a Maine guardsman sexually assaulted another soldier. He’s still on base.
The timeline raises questions about why the guard allowed the subject of a substantiated sexual assault allegation to keep working around other soldiers — and continued to do so after a second woman complained about his behavior.
Maine Department of Environmental Protection suspends CMP corridor permit
The decision will make it all but impossible for the utility to meet its 2023 target to complete the project.
New book explores the mythical Maine creatures you’ve probably never heard of
Many ferocious creatures are said to lurk in the Maine woods, including the Sidehill Gouger, the Loup Garou and the Tote Road Shagamaw.
Ellsworth school board settles lawsuit over right to speak at its meetings
Gwendolyn Clark accused the school board of violating her First Amendment rights when she was prevented from questioning the board about whether it previously had met in secret.
Castine won’t have the final say about changing offensive island names
The town will make recommendations to a federal board that will ultimately decide on the changes.
Mainers have less than a month to sign up for Affordable Care Act coverage. Here’s how.
To help Mainers understand how the state’s portal works, the Bangor Daily News asked readers what questions they have about the marketplace and put them to experts during a Monday forum.
Maine abortion provider already seeing Texas patients ahead of landmark high-court rulings
Planned Parenthood of Northern New England is seeing out-of-state patients seeking abortions here and anticipating more ahead of U.S. Supreme Court rulings that could erode Roe v. Wade.
Once a Thanksgiving staple, oysters are making a holiday comeback
Maine’s renewed focus on promoting its oysters, coupled with the general love for local cooking, is likely driving the demand.
That can of pumpkin puree could have Maine roots
One-Pie originally was made at the Medomak Canning Co. in Waldoboro and still lists West Paris on its label as its distribution site.
In other Maine news …
Hunters warned to throw away meat after detection of ‘forever chemicals’ in Fairfield deer
Commercial traffic banned from traveling over aging Brunswick-Topsham bridge
Maine supreme court admonishes judge for not outlining reasons in divorce dispute over vaccinations
Penobscot Theatre offers up hope in its 1st production after 20 months of darkness onstage
Former cop, real-life ‘ghostbuster’ says he exorcised Maine doctor pushed around by spirit
Maine man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 New Year’s Day double slaying
Husson basketball team’s star player out for season with knee injury
Ellsworth won’t allow the city assessor to demand 600 out-of-town leases from Walmart