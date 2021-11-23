Husson University senior guard Sydney Allen, who was chosen the Most Valuable Player of the 2019-20 North Atlantic Conference women’s basketball tournament, has been lost for the season due to a knee injury.

She suffered the injury in the first half of Husson’s 98-92 triple-overtime loss to St. Joseph’s College of Standish last Saturday.

“Found out today that I tore my MCL (medial collateral ligament) and ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) which completely breaks my heart and is not the way I wanted this season to end,” Allen wrote on Facebook. “I have to believe that everything happens for a reason and God has a bigger plan for me.

“However, for the rest of my team, I’m still expecting that championship from all of you and I’ll be there to support you the whole way,” added Allen, a former Central High of Corinth standout.

Allen has played in 62 career games for the Eagles and has averaged 8.7 points per game, 2.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 steals.

She was chosen to the All-NAC first team her sophomore year when she averaged 11.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

Allen, a nursing major, will be able to seek a medical redshirt waiver and regain a year of eligibility if she wants.

This season, through Husson’s first five games, she was averaging 10.4 points per game, which is second on the team to junior forward-center Bailey Donovan’s 22 ppg. Allen was also averaging 3.6 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1 assist.

She played in five of Husson’s seven games in the COVID-19-shortened season a year ago. There wasn’t a tournament.

During the last NAC Tournament in 2019-20, Allen poured in a career-high 29 points in a 74-61 semifinal win over Northern Vermont University-Lyndon and shot 10-for-13 from the floor. She added 17 points in the 70-60 victory over the University of Maine-Farmington in the championship game.

She had eight rebounds and four assists in the two games to go with her 46 points as Husson claimed its fifth consecutive NAC Tournament championship.

“We are all heartbroken for her,” said Husson coach Kissy Walker. “She had a terrific sophomore year. She had several games with 20 or more points and was first team all-conference. She’s the kind of player who will be in the gym at 10 or 11 at night shooting basketballs. She is passionate and we were all looking forward to her senior year.”

Walker said sophomore Trinity Montmigny from Ellsworth, Calais freshman Sophia McVicar, Bridgewater freshman Maci Beals and Connecticut junior Cassie Urso will inherit Allen’s 25.4 minutes per game.

“They’re going to have to step up,” said Walker, whose 2-3 team returns to action on Saturday, Dec. 4 with a 3 p.m. home game against the University of Maine at Presque Isle.

Allen has appreciated the support she has received.

“Thanks for everyone who has reached out to me and all my friends that have helped me the past few days,” she wrote.

Allen’s mother, Sue Ann Allen, was also an outstanding basketball player at Husson and is in the Husson University Sports Hall of Fame.