A Peru man was sentenced Tuesday in Oxford County Superior Court to life in prison for a double slaying in South Paris on New Year’s Day 2019, according to the Maine Attorney General’s office, which prosecuted the case.

Mark Penley, 52, fatally shot his ex-girlfriend, Heather Bickford of Canton, and her boyfriend, Dana Hill of South Paris. Both were 31.





Penley was convicted by a jury last month on two counts of murder.

Just before the incident, Bickford tried to get a protection order against Penley. She was afraid he would kill her when she requested one on Dec. 31, 2018 because he was following her, according to court documents.

Penley was jealous of Bickford’s relationship with Hill and planned to kill her so that “no one else could have her,” the police affidavit filed in the case said.

It was Penley who called in the deaths, telling a 911 dispatcher that he went to the home to visit his children when he discovered the bodies of the adults.

Bickford’s children, who were 8 years old and an infant at the time, were in the apartment when the couple was killed but were unharmed, according to the affidavit.

Penley has been held without bail since his arrest on Jan. 3, 2019. He faced between 25 years to life in prison. Under Maine law, a life sentence may be imposed in multiple slayings.