SOUTH PARIS — A man has been convicted of murder for the deaths of a man and woman in South Paris more than two years ago.

Mark Penley fatally shot his ex-girlfriend, 31-year-old Heather Bickford of Canton, and her boyfriend, 31-year-old Dana Hill, on Jan. 1, 2019.

An affidavit documented how Bickford was in fear for her life up to the very day she was killed.





According to documents, Bickford’s landlord told investigators she was trying to get before a judge on New Year’s Eve 2018 because she claimed Penley was following her.

The rest of the affidavit and other court documents detail witness accounts of Penley’s pent up jealousy, and his preparations to kill Bickford so that, “no one else could have her.”

Penley told a 911 dispatcher that he went to the home to visit his children when he discovered the bodies. Bickford’s infant and her 8-year-old were unharmed, with Penley, when police arrived.

Police said they found a bloody baseball bat at the scene, but the autopsy confirms the fatal wounds were gunshots. An autopsy revealed Bickford was shot five times and Hill three times.

Penley faces life in prison.