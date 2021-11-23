Maine’s environmental regulator suspended a key permit for the construction of the Central Maine Power Co. corridor late Tuesday in a significant blow to the utility and the 145-mile transmission line it is looking to build in western Maine.

The announcement comes less than a week after a CMP affiliate announced it would stop work on the corridor after a November referendum aiming to block the project passed decisively hours after being urged to do so by Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat who backs the corridor.

The decision will make it all but impossible for the utility to meet its 2023 target to complete the project. It could also jeopardize it entirely as legislative approval of the project seems unlikely and alternative routes pose other challenges, although CMP is challenging the constitutionality of the referendum in state court.





The Maine Department of Environmental Protection said earlier this year that it would reevaluate the company’s permit after a Superior Court judge ruled in August that the Bureau of Parks and Lands did not have the authority to grant two leases to CMP for use of public lands in Somerset County. The November referendum also retroactively banned the construction of such transmission lines in the upper Kennebec region and required legislative approval for corridor leases over public land.

In her decision, Maine Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Melanie Loyzim found the referendum constituted a change of circumstances requiring a suspension of the permit for the project. She wrote that construction should stop and gave CMP 30 days to stabilize the land around it.

“To not suspend the license would allow: continued construction in the region where such construction will shortly be banned; continued construction of other Project segments without a reasonable expectation that those segments will ever be part of an alternative route and energized to fulfill the original purpose of the Project; and construction of a type of project that shortly will not be authorized for lack of having received 2/3 approval of both houses of the Legislature,” Loyzim wrote.

The decision will be reversed if a court rules in favor of CMP in the company’s lawsuit challenging the validity of the referendum, the commissioner wrote.