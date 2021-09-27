Today is Monday. Expect partial sun and seasonal fall temperatures today, with a chilly week ahead. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Four more Mainers have died and another 603 cases of COVID-19 were reported across the state on Saturday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide pandemic death toll stands at 1,012.

A “yes” vote on Question 1 is a vote in opposition to the transmission corridor, while a “no” vote lets it continue.





Maine State Police said Friday that Gross died after being struck by a pickup truck as he was cleaning up debris on the side of Route 3 in Trenton, where another vehicle had gone off the road. Gross was wearing a high-visibility vest and the emergency lights on his cruiser were flashing when he was struck, state police said.

ALSO: A funeral service for Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Luke Gross will take place Thursday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

More than 13,000 COVID-19 tests were done in Penobscot County in the two weeks leading up to Thursday, a rate that is 15 percent higher than the rest of Maine.

More than 50 years after Maine first instituted a state income tax, former Gov. Paul LePage is calling for its elimination as he seeks a third term in office next year.

Molly “Bones” Nelson helps people with the emotional and psychological work of confronting the terminal stage of life, whatever that entails.

Reel Recovery is a nonprofit formed in 2003 to help men recovering from cancer by introducing them to fly fishing in a safe, supportive environment designed to help them share their experiences.

When my octogenarian friend, Carolyn Welch, invited me to join her and companions for a sea kayak trip to Crow Island in Merepoint Bay, I eagerly accepted. Although scheduled for hip surgery a few days later, I found kayaking manageable and the proposed excursion was a modest one. Her plan was to depart from Mere Point Boat Launch near the southern end of Merepoint Neck in Brunswick.

In other news …

Heavy rain causes flash flooding in eastern Maine

18-year-old injured after alleged drunken driver flips UTV

Missing Farmington siblings found safe