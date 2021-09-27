Today is Monday. Expect partial sun and seasonal fall temperatures today, with a chilly week ahead. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Four more Mainers have died and another 603 cases of COVID-19 were reported across the state on Saturday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide pandemic death toll stands at 1,012.
What you need to know before you cast your vote on CMP corridor referendum
A “yes” vote on Question 1 is a vote in opposition to the transmission corridor, while a “no” vote lets it continue.
Death of deputy underscores familiar refrain: drivers need to slow down at crash scenes
Maine State Police said Friday that Gross died after being struck by a pickup truck as he was cleaning up debris on the side of Route 3 in Trenton, where another vehicle had gone off the road. Gross was wearing a high-visibility vest and the emergency lights on his cruiser were flashing when he was struck, state police said.
ALSO: A funeral service for Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Luke Gross will take place Thursday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.
Many find it’s nearly impossible to get quick COVID test results in the Bangor area
More than 13,000 COVID-19 tests were done in Penobscot County in the two weeks leading up to Thursday, a rate that is 15 percent higher than the rest of Maine.
Paul LePage wants to eliminate Maine’s income tax. History offers a glimpse of the battle that awaits.
More than 50 years after Maine first instituted a state income tax, former Gov. Paul LePage is calling for its elimination as he seeks a third term in office next year.
This woman guides dying Mainers through the end of their lives
Molly “Bones” Nelson helps people with the emotional and psychological work of confronting the terminal stage of life, whatever that entails.
8 men, bonded by cancer, share a trip of a lifetime fly fishing in Down East Maine
Reel Recovery is a nonprofit formed in 2003 to help men recovering from cancer by introducing them to fly fishing in a safe, supportive environment designed to help them share their experiences.
Kayaking in Mere Point Bay is exquisite, but getting started is hazardous
When my octogenarian friend, Carolyn Welch, invited me to join her and companions for a sea kayak trip to Crow Island in Merepoint Bay, I eagerly accepted. Although scheduled for hip surgery a few days later, I found kayaking manageable and the proposed excursion was a modest one. Her plan was to depart from Mere Point Boat Launch near the southern end of Merepoint Neck in Brunswick.
In other news …
Heavy rain causes flash flooding in eastern Maine
18-year-old injured after alleged drunken driver flips UTV