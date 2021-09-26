Two Farmington siblings last seen on Saturday evening have been reported missing.

Daniel Hall, 14, and his sister, Rebecca Hall, 13, left their home on Lucy Knowles Road and were last seen walking north on Knowlton Corner Road around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the Farmington Police Department.

The two have been known to ask strangers for rides, police said. Daniel was wearing black clothing and Rebecca was wearing pink shorts and a light-colored top.

If located, please contact Franklin County Communications at 207-778-6140.