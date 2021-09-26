A flash flood warning issued for eastern Maine has ended after parts of the state saw almost 3 inches of rain.

A flash flood warning was in effect until 1:15 p.m. for southwestern Penobscot and Hancock counties, according to the National Weather Service in Caribou.

Towns affected by the warning included towns in the Bangor area, Ellsworth, Bucksport, Newport and Blue Hill. As of 12:45 p.m. Bangor International Airport and Blue Hill had reported 2.29 inches, Bucksport had reported 1.74 inches, and Old Town had reported 1.98 inches of rain.

A hazardous weather outlook is currently in effect for the majority of the state with a flood advisory issued for northeastern Penobscot County, eastern Aroostook county, northeastern Hancock County and Washington County, according to NWS Caribou.

The flash flooding caused by heavy rain closed roads in the affected area. Route 1 in Bucksport by the McDonald’s was shut down due to flash flooding and poor visibility, but has since reopened, according to the Bucksport Police Department.