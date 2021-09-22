AUGUSTA, Maine — Former Gov. Paul LePage called again for Maine’s personal income tax to be eliminated and unveiled a new school-choice proposal at a kickoff rally for his 2022 gubernatorial campaign on Wednesday, criticizing his successor’s reversal of his key policies.

The former governor — who moved to Florida after leaving the Blaine House in 2019 but returned to Maine last year and hinted all along that he was considering another run — formally filed as a candidate in early July. But he kept an uncharacteristically low profile this summer, sticking to smaller Republican events and unannounced visits to agricultural fairs.

LePage’s candidacy has been welcomed by the Republican base, but he faces a tough race against Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat who has higher approval ratings thus far than the former two-term governor achieved during his divisive eight years in Augusta with a last term punctuated by a 2017 government shutdown and a strong national economy.





The former governor focused on budget issues and school choice in his kickoff speech, while addressing the COVID-19 pandemic briefly and mostly in general terms. He hammered Mills on many topics, including early pandemic restrictions on houses of worship and early school closures, while calling for more “parents’ choice” in education.

“We don’t need government mandates,” he said. “We need freedom.”

Known perhaps more for flare-ups than policy during his two terms, LePage made national headlines at different times in 2016 for suggesting drug dealers were impregnating “white girls” in Maine and then leaving a profane voicemail for a lawmaker who criticized him.

He entered his tenure behind Republican majorities in the Legislature, signing landmark bills that established charter schools, enshrined the biggest income tax cut in Maine history and paid back long-standing hospital debt using liquor revenue. But his relationship with fellow Republicans in the Maine Senate soured in 2015 and he left the Blaine House with a record 642 vetoes — which was 173 more than all 23 Maine governors dating back to 1917.

Mills won the 2018 race to succeed LePage over a Republican who ran on preserving LePage’s legacy, with her victory buoyed by Democratic majorities in the Legislature. She overturned much of her predecessor’s legacy, implementing voter-approved Medicaid expansion that he repeatedly blocked, hiring more state employees and setting more aggressive climate goals, though she resisted efforts from progressive Democrats to raise taxes on high-earners.

LePage first focused on budget issues in his Wednesday address, bashing the size of Mills’ first state budget and efforts to hire state workers in positions his administration had left unfilled, along with her use of federal pandemic aid money, saying the spending was unsustainable. He also called for the elimination of personal income tax, something he pitched during his previous gubernatorial tenure but was unable to get close to achieving during the chaotic second term.

He also suggested a program that would allow parents to send their children to a school of their choice for one year and received some of the loudest cheers of the evening when he called for stricter voter identification laws.

The event at the Augusta Civic Center featured several hundred supporters, with few wearing face coverings still recommended at the city-owned facility as a pandemic precaution. LePage wore a mask to the stage before speaking.

His speech was preceded by remarks from state Sens. Matt Pouliot, R-Augusta, and Trey Stewart, R-Presque Isle, among other speakers. An endorsement video from U.S. Sen. Susan Collins touted the former governor’s job-creating credentials, but many in the crowd booed the centrist Republican, though a smaller group cheered at the end when she voiced support.

Mills has not launched a public-facing campaign yet, but she is raising money and has teased a rollout in the coming months. During a COVID-19 news conference on Wednesday, she said it was “way too early to be talking about campaigns,” but her campaign sent an email to supporters earlier in the day criticizing LePage for “failed leadership.”

“We simply cannot go back,” it said.