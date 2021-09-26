An 18-year-old was injured early Sunday morning when an alleged drunken driver crashed and flipped a UTV.

Taale Thompson, 20, of Naples was southbound on Folly Road in Sebego around 12:46 a.m. when he failed to complete a left turn and flipped a grey 2021 Polaris RZR onto its side, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. The 18-year-old passenger, Matthew Brill of Bridgton, was ejected from the UTV and suffered a severe arm injury.

Four other passengers were not injured in the crash.

Thompson was charged with OUI with severe injury, a class C felony, officials said. The crash remains under investigation.