Today is Thursday.

Five more Mainers have died and another 614 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Wednesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The death toll now stands at 1,007.

The state continues to battle the highly contagious delta variant, and a record-breaking 88 people were in critical care due to COVID-19 on Wednesday.





During the state’s weekly COVID-19 address, Gov. Janet Mills urged school employees to get vaccinated, saying that “If you’re taking care of Maine kids and you’re choosing not to get vaccinated, you’re saying that you’re more important than the children who are in your care.“

The FDA authorized the use of Pfizer’s booster shots on Wednesday for people over the age of 65 and people who are at high risk of contracting the virus due to their jobs.

The rate of new cases over the summer in communities where more than 90 percent of Mainers were partially or fully vaccinated was nearly 40 percent lower than in communities with rates below 70 percent.

Nursing home vaccinations increased by 5.1 percentage points to 77 percent from July to August, the biggest bump of all facility types the state is tracking.

His candidacy has been welcomed by the Republican base, but he faces a tough race against Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat who has had higher approval ratings thus far than the former two-term governor achieved during his divisive eight years in Augusta.

The mother of Christopher Roof disappeared in 1979. Her remains were found two years later and her cause of death remains undetermined.

The fish that died near Black Island make up only 10 percent of fish being grown at the site.

The original Pine Tree Trail was created in 1937 to help the state’s struggling economy by capitalizing on its tourism appeal during the Great Depression.

“I grew up in an age when civic duty was an important part of your community. That was just part of our schooling.”

Bob’s Discount Furniture has been issued a building permit for the former toy store, Bangor Director of Code Enforcement Jeff Wallace said Wednesday.

Erin French, owner of and chef at nationally acclaimed restaurant The Lost Kitchen, just sold the film rights for her memoir to producer Bruna Papandrea, who has been involved with TV shows and movies, including “Big Little Lies,” “Wild” and “Gone Girl.”

