A 2-year-old child was found unresponsive in a Cornville Pond on Tuesday afternoon.

Skowhegan Fire Chief Shawn Howard, who was in the area, was first to arrive at the home on James Road about 2:50 p.m. after the child was pulled from a small farm pond on the property, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

He performed CPR on the child, who was later taken to Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan before being airlifted to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, Moss said Wednesday morning.

The child remains in critical condition.

Moss said the case appears to be “a tragic accident.”

No additional information was released.

Cornville is north of Skowhegan.