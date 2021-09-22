A furniture company based in Connecticut that has cafes in every location will open in the former Toys R Us building on Bangor Mall Boulevard, according to a city official.

Bob’s Discount Furniture has been issued a building permit for the former toy store, Bangor Director of Code Enforcement Jeff Wallace said Wednesday.

Wallace had no information on when the store might open.

Bob’s Discount Furniture did not return a request for comment.

The Bangor store would be the company’s second location in Maine. It already has a store in Scarborough.

Waterstone Properties Group, based in Needham, Massachusetts, bought the nearly seven-acre property at 6 Bangor Mall Blvd. earlier this year. The property was valued at $3.7 million in the city of Bangor’s Fiscal Year 2022 assessment — $2 million for the building and $1.7 million for the land.

Bangor’s Toys R Us location closed in early 2018 shortly after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September 2017.

The building has been empty since then except for seasonal businesses. The property had also housed a Bed Bath and Beyond store before that moved to another location on Stillwater Avenue in Bangor.

Founded in 1991, Bob’s Discount Furniture now has 150 stores in 23 states, according to its website.