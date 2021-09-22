The brother of a Caribou man whose 2015 remains unsolved is offering $10,000 for information leading to the closure of the case.

The body of Kenneth Zernicke, 58, was found inside his Lyndon Street home on the evening of Sept. 24, 2015, when firefighters put out a blaze there, according to Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

His death was ruled a homicide after a subsequent autopsy.

Despite his home being located near a busy four-way intersection, the case remains unsolved six years later, Moss said Wednesday.

Now his brother, Joe Bourgoine, is offering a $10,000 reward for information in his brother’s case. Bourgoine spent the past six years saving money for the reward, Moss said.

“It’s a small town. Somebody knows what happened to my brother. I just want them to come forward and do the right thing. I’m hoping this reward will help make that happen,” said Bourgoine, who described his brother as an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish.

Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Adam Bell at the Maine StAte Police barracks in Houlton at 207-532-5400.