FALMOUTH — The skeletal remains found near I-295 on Sept. 12 have been identified as 37-year-old Anneliese Heinig, according to the Falmouth Police Department.

Heinig was reported missing from Richmond on Thanksgiving Day 2019.

Her remains were found by a kayaker along the Presumpscot River.

Heinig was first reported missing when her vehicle was found abandoned on I-295 in Falmouth. She was last seen walking away from the SUV.