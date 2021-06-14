In what marks the sixth death on Maine waters in more than a week, the body of a missing Oregon man was recovered Monday afternoon in Swan Lake.

Christopher N. Friedrich, 41, of Springfield, Oregon, was located in about 30 feet of water a half mile north of the Swan Lake boat launch, according to Mark Latti, Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife spokesperson.

Officials searched for Friedrich for six days using sonar, divers, aircraft and cadaver scent search dogs, Latti said. Fridrich’s girlfriend reported him missing on June 8.





Friedrich’s death follows the death of a South Portland man who fell into the Saco River on June 6 and the recovery of the bodies of two young men who drowned on Messalonskee Lake in Belgrade the following day.

On June 7, Maine Marine Patrol recovered the body of a fisherman in the waters off Waldoboro, though a spokesperson was unable to say if the death was a drowning since an autopsy is still pending.

Additionally, a 13-year-old girl who was hospitalized after being rescued from the Androscoggin River in Greene on June 6 died the next day, according to the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office.

Friedrich’s body was taken to the Ripasta Funeral Home in Belfast, Latti said.