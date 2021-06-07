BUXTON – A South Portland man died after he fell into the Saco River in Buxton on Sunday, police said.

A witness reported to police that a man fell into the river after slipping off a rock outcrop at Pleasant Point Park around 2:15 p.m.

The witness reported she did not believe the man knew how to swim. She said he went under water and had not resurfaced for about five minutes.

Rescue crews eventually found the body of 38-year-old Abiodun Jerry Roland Olubi in about 50 feet of water.

Police are reminding Mainers that the Saco River near Pleasant Point Park is very deep.

“We want everyone to have fun and enjoy the park and river but to do it safely. This was a very tragic fatal accident,” Buxton Police Chief Troy Cline said in a press release.

A 17-year-old boy also died after falling into the Saco River at Pleasant Point Park in August of 2019.